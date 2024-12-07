Rotherham United boss Steve Evans believes the decision to postpone his side’s trip to Blackpool should’ve been made earlier.

The two teams were due to meet at Bloomfield Road in League One on Saturday afternoon, but the fixture will now be played at a later date due to the impact of Storm Darragh.

Amber weather warnings for wind have been issued for the Fylde Coast throughout the afternoon, prompting the decision to call the game off.

A number of games across the UK have fallen victim to the conditions already, with Bristol Rovers V Bolton Wanderers and Crawley Town V Stevenage also postponed in League One.

Discussing the decision concerning the fixture at Bloomfield Road, Rotherham head coach Evans told the Millers’ club website: “I am really disappointed for our supporters. We are very fortunate as players and staff that we are paid to do a job in this game but our supporters have to work their respective jobs to raise the funds to come and support their team.

“This decision, through no fault of Blackpool Football Club or our own, should, in our opinion, have been made yesterday, given the extreme weather warnings served across the UK.

“We felt that in the circumstances, with such warnings issued, the only correct decision would have been to postpone the game at the earliest possible opportunity.

“I’d like to apologise on behalf of the football club to our supporters and I hope that anyone who had begun their journey to Blackpool stays safe in these difficult weather conditions and we look forward to seeing you on Tuesday.”