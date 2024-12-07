Blackpool’s League One meeting with Rotherham United has been postponed due to the impact of Storm Darragh.

The two teams were due to go head-to-head at Bloomfield Road this afternoon, but the game will now take place at a later date.

Elsewhere in the third tier, Bristol Rovers V Bolton Wanderers and Crawley Town V Stevenage have also been called off because of the weather, with amber wind warnings forecast in a number of areas across the UK.

The Seasiders announced the decision at around 11am, but this has left some visiting fans frustrated, after already setting off for the fixture from South Yorkshire.

One wrote: “Should have been called off last night, it’s always the travelling supporters that suffer.”

Another added: “Will the club shop be giving refunds on tickets on Monday, we are about 10 minutes away. Still going as we will lose money on the hotel.”

A third stated: “I’m about two stops away on the train.”

There were also a number of comments from both sides agreeing the decision, and stating safety had to come first.

In the full statement explaining the call, Blackpool wrote: “The club can confirm today's fixture against Rotherham United has been postponed.

“Despite the Club's best intentions to ensure today's game went ahead as planned, the blustery conditions overnight and predicted wind speeds throughout the day bring a significant safety concerns.

“Therefore in consultation and agreement with local agencies and Rotherham United, the decision has been made to postpone the fixture. A new date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed in due course.

“Tickets purchased for today's fixture will be valid for the rearranged date but any supporter wishing to claim a refund can do so by contacting the ticket office before the revised date.”

Storm Darragh has impacted a number of games across the English football pyramid so far, including the final Merseyside Derby scheduled to take place at Goodison Park, with Everton and Liverpool announcing the postponement early on Saturday morning.

Elsewhere, Cardiff V Watford, Plymouth Argyle V Oxford United (both Championship), Barrow V MK Dons, Newport V Carlisle United and Notts County V Colchester (all League Two) have been called off in the EFL.