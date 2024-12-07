Former Blackpool manager Ian Holloway has picked up his first league win as Swindon Town boss.

The 61-year-old was appointed as the Robins’ head coach at the end of October, with the Wiltshire outfit struggling at the bottom end of the League Two table.

Heading into Saturday’s game against Fleetwood Town, the Seasiders legend had only tasted victory once at the start of his tenure at the County Ground - which was a win over Colchester in extra time of an FA Cup first round tie.

The fixture against the Cod Army saw Holloway go head-to-head with another Blackpool great, with Charlie Adam in the visiting dugout.

While the ex-Leicester City and QPR boss was the mastermind behind the Seasiders’ promotion to the Premier League back in 2010; the now-Fleetwood manager was integral to that achievement on the pitch.

The former Scotland midfielder was the captain of the Fylde Coast club during that time, with his occasions wearing the armband including the 3-2 victory over Cardiff City in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

A Harry Smith hat-trick helped Holloway come out on top of his reunion with Adam, and claim an important three points for Swindon with a 3-1 win.

Another ex-Blackpool figure was on the scoresheet at the County Ground, with Matty Virtue getting the Fishermen’s consolation.