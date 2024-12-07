Wrexham have added a new goalkeeper to their ranks on a short-term deal a few weeks before their Boxing Day meeting with Blackpool.

The Red Dragons have been depleted between the sticks in recent times. Regular number one Arthur Okonkwo has been out of action since the beginning of November with a broken wrist, while Callum Burton is also set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a thigh strain in a midweek game against Barnsley.

Third choice keeper, and former Seasiders man, Mark Howard has claimed the starting spot for the Welsh side’s away trip to Burton Albion this afternoon, but another shot stopper has also been added to Phil Parkinson’s squad.

Former Derby County and West Brom youngster Brad Foster will provide Wrexham with additional cover while their other options recover from their respective injuries.

Following their meeting with the Brewers, the Robins come up against Cambridge United and Bristol Rovers in League One ahead of Christmas, before welcoming Blackpool to the Racecourse Ground on Boxing Day.

It’s currently unknown if Okonkwo or Burton would be ready for the festive fixture against Steve Bruce’s side.

If the pair remain unavailable, the match could provide an opportunity for Howard to play against his former side.

Mark Howard during his time with Blackpool (Photographer Kevin Barnes/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Kevin Barnes

The 38-year-old was initially at Bloomfield Road on a short-term deal during the 2011/12 season, joining the club under Ian Holloway to provide cover for Matt Gilks and Mark Halstead.

He later returned to the Fylde Coast in 2018, and remained at the club for two years, making a total of 52 appearances across his two spells.

The former Arsenal youngster has also represented the likes of Sheffield United, Carlisle United and Bolton Wanderers, and has been with Wrexham since 2022.