Blackpool defender Zac Ashworth admits it’s been frustrating at times waiting for his opportunity to make his mark for the Seasiders.

The 22-year-old made his first league start for the Fylde Coast outfit in a 2-1 victory away to Shrewsbury Town on Wednesday evening.

Prior to that, the Wales youth international had mainly featured in cup games or off the bench since his summer move from West Brom for an undisclosed fee.

Ashworth, who was on loan with Bolton Wanderers last season, was initially signed by Neil Critchley, but soon found himself reunited with former Baggies boss Steve Bruce just a month into the League One campaign.

With just 11 appearances under his belt in total in all competitions, the versatile defender admits he was pleased to get his opportunity at the Croud Meadow.

“It was a long time coming to be fair - I enjoyed it, I thought I did fairly well, but more importantly we won the game,” he told Tangerine TV.

“It’s been a little bit frustrating because everyone wants to play, but it is what it is. I’ve carried on training well, doing what I need to do to be ready, and thankfully it came on Wednesday.

“Competition is high, we’ve got a lot of good players. I’ve trained as hard as I can, and kept my head. It’s been difficult at times, it’s never easy when you’re not playing - when you come to a new club you want to make an impact straight away.

“I’ve played all sorts of positions since I started playing league football. I’ve played wing-back, fullback and centre back - I’m not too fussed where I play, and it’s a good thing that I can play numerous positions.

“As long as I can contribute, I’m not bothered where it is.”

Ashworth states he’s enjoyed working under Bruce again after previously playing under him at the Hawthorns.

“He’s had a highly successful career as a player, and I worked with the gaffer at West Brom when I was 18/19,” he added.

“He gave me my debut in the Championship, so I know what he’s all about.

“When he first came in, I was away on international duty and the lads were on a really good run, so it was difficult to justify getting back in, but he’s been good with me and all the boys.”