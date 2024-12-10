Blackpool’s scheduled game with Rotherham United was postponed at the weekend.

The two teams were due to meet at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, but the impact of Storm Darragh resulted in the fixture being called off.

A new date will now be found to play the match, with a number of midweek slots currently available in the early stages of 2025.

While it will lead to fixture congestion for the Seasiders further down the line, it did provide Steve Bruce’s side an opportunity to recharge at a time when the squad is depleted due to injury.

Hayden Coulson was due to return from a quad injury against the Millers after taking part in training last week, but the additional time presented to the left back because of the postponement will only prove beneficial - with a trip to Reading to come this weekend.

Blackpool should also be presented with the boost of having Jordan Rhodes back for the game at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The striker would’ve missed the Rotherham game due to concussion, after also being absent for the 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town last Wednesday, but should be back in contention for Reading - limiting the number of games he’s missed.

Elsewhere, Sonny Carey could also take a step closer to making a return to action in the next week, having missed the last month due to a muscle injury.

As for Elkan Baggott, CJ Hamilton, Jake Beesley and Andy Lyons, the upcoming Christmas schedule may come too soon, with the New Year looking more likely for their comebacks.