Former Blackpool assistant coach Mike Phelan has landed a new role with Wayne Rooney at Plymouth Argyle.

The 62-year-old worked under Gary Megson at Bloomfield Road back in the 1996/97 campaign, at what proved to be the start of a lengthy career in the dugout.

Phelan is best known for his various stints at Manchester United. After initially playing for the Red Devils between 1989 and 1994, he returned to Old Trafford in a coaching capacity following his season-long stint with the Seasiders.

He started off with the club’s U18s, before moving up to the first-team, with the opportunity to be Alex Ferguson’s assistant coming in 2008.

Following the retirement of the legendary Scottish manager in 2013, Phelan also left his role at Manchester United, but later returned, working under Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Ralf Rangnick and Michael Carrick between 2018 and 2022.

The Nelson-born coach has also spent time with Norwich City, where he spent four years during his playing career, and Hull City.

With the latter, he initially worked under current Blackpool boss Steve Bruce, before taking on the role of manager for a brief spell.

Phelan becomes Rooney’s new assistant at Plymouth following the departure of Pete Shuttleworth - who has left the Devon club by mutual consent.

Discussing the change of coach, the Pilgrims boss told the club website: “I am sad to see Pete leave the club. He is someone I have worked with very closely throughout my managerial career having first met at Derby County and he has also been a close friend.

“Pete has some personal matters going on which is where his focus needs to be and we all completely respect that and have mutually decided to part ways.

“Mike is someone I know well having worked with him when I was a player at Manchester United and he has vast experience at the highest level of football. “I am really pleased to bring him to Argyle and look forward to seeing him get to work immediately.”