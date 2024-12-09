The Seasiders have come out on top of their last two games, overcoming both Bristol Rovers and Shrewsbury Town away from home in the last fortnight.

Prior to that, they had gone eight matches without a victory, with the last couple of months proving to be a difficult period for the club.

Steve Bruce’s side were due to face Rotherham United at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, as they looked to build on their back-to-back wins, but the fixture was postponed due to the impact of Storm Darragh.

Blackpool’s next outing will now be away to Reading next weekend, before returning home to take on Stevenage in their final game before Christmas.

Meanwhile, over the festive period itself, they are on the road to both Wrexham and Birmingham City.