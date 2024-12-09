Latest League One predicted table - and what recent back-to-back wins means for Blackpool ahead of games against Reading, Wrexham and Birmingham City

By Amos Wynn
Published 9th Dec 2024, 16:00 BST
Blackpool are currently on a rare winning run in League One.

The Seasiders have come out on top of their last two games, overcoming both Bristol Rovers and Shrewsbury Town away from home in the last fortnight.

Prior to that, they had gone eight matches without a victory, with the last couple of months proving to be a difficult period for the club.

Steve Bruce’s side were due to face Rotherham United at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, as they looked to build on their back-to-back wins, but the fixture was postponed due to the impact of Storm Darragh.

Blackpool’s next outing will now be away to Reading next weekend, before returning home to take on Stevenage in their final game before Christmas.

Meanwhile, over the festive period itself, they are on the road to both Wrexham and Birmingham City.

Here’s what the latest predicted League One table looks like based on Sky Bet’s current odds:

Latest relegation odds: 1/7.

1. Burton Albion (24th)

Latest relegation odds: 1/7. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Latest relegation odds: 1/6.

2. Shrewsbury Town (23rd)

Latest relegation odds: 1/6. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Latest relegation odds: 4/7.

3. Cambridge United (22nd)

Latest relegation odds: 4/7. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Latest relegation odds: 1/1.

4. Crawley Town (21st)

Latest relegation odds: 1/1. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Latest relegation odds: 11/10.

5. Northampton Town (20th)

Latest relegation odds: 11/10. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Latest relegation odds: 6/4.

6. Bristol Rovers

Latest relegation odds: 6/4. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook

