Tributes to The Queen made Rotherham's game against Blackpool 'feel odd' according to Millers boss

The two sets of supporters came together prior to kick-off to impeccably observe a minute’s silence to commemorate The Queen’s passing.

The national anthem was also sung, while armbands were worn by both sets of players and in both dugouts.

It was the first opportunity both clubs had to pay their respects after their respective fixtures at the weekend were postponed.

Despite witnessing his side earn a comfortable win against Michael Appleton’s men, Warne felt there was an “odd” atmosphere around the ground.

But he thanked both sets of fans for how they observed the tributes prior to the game.

He told BBC Radio Sheffield: “It seemed weird tonight, I don’t know if that was just me?

Millers boss Paul Warne

“Respectfully though it gave me hope in humanity how good the minute’s silence was and how good God Save The King was. I was a bit emotional to be fair because it gives me hope.

“It made the game feel odd. I don’t know if that’s in my imagination or if anyone else felt that, but it just felt a bit odd. But to come out with a win is always great.

“Both sets of fans were fully respectful. Minute silence’s are designed for disaster. I know that sounds stupid but it only takes one person who doesn’t know it’s started and are shouting in the background which ruins it.

“I always like the one minute’s applause truth be told, but I understand it’s The Queen and it has to be respectful. But both sets of fans were respectful.

“As I say, when we sang God Save The King, which I’ve never done before, everyone clapped in the stadium and I thought that was a really good outpouring of respect, so I’d like to thank everyone who played a part in that because it’s something I will always remember.”

The Millers were well worthy of their win against a below-par Blackpool side, scoring twice late on after holding a 1-0 lead at the interval.

“I thought in the first-half we were okay, not great. I thought we had another gear,” Warne added.

“But we passed the ball well, we had it in tight areas, we were courageous on the ball but perhaps not dynamic enough in the final third.

“But I was really pleased with the drive of the team and it was a good all-round performance from everyone.