Which Blackpool player got the only 6 in their desperate defeat to Rotherham United?
Blackpool delivered their worst display of the season so far to lose 3-0 to Rotherham United last night.
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 7:54 am
Updated
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 10:04 am
Despite starting off the game strongly in the opening minutes, Michael Appleton’s men went on to deliver an utterly abject performance at the New York Stadium.
The visitors were soundly beaten and were second best across the park – but one man still emerged with some credit.
To find out who, take a look through our player ratings:
Page 1 of 4