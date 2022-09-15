News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Which Blackpool player got the only 6 in their desperate defeat to Rotherham United?

Blackpool delivered their worst display of the season so far to lose 3-0 to Rotherham United last night.

By Matt Scrafton
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 7:54 am
Updated Thursday, 15th September 2022, 10:04 am

Despite starting off the game strongly in the opening minutes, Michael Appleton’s men went on to deliver an utterly abject performance at the New York Stadium.

The visitors were soundly beaten and were second best across the park – but one man still emerged with some credit.

To find out who, take a look through our player ratings:

1. A night to forget

Wes Harding scored the second of Rotherham's three goals, but it could have been much worse for the Seasiders

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales

2. Dan Grimshaw - 5/10

Badly let down by the men in front of him for the first two goals but ought to have done much better for the third.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

3. MAN OF THE MATCH: Jordan Gabriel - 6/10

Not everything came off for him but at least he tried to make things happen. Clattered into some full-bloodied challenges.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

4. Marvin Ekpiteta - 5/10

Made a couple of important last-ditch blocks which counted for little in the end. At least tried to bring the ball out from the back.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
BlackpoolRotherham UnitedMichael Appleton
Next Page
Page 1 of 4