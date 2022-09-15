Blackpool and Rotherham United pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

After their weekend game against Middlesbrough was postponed as a mark of respect to Her Majesty, Wednesday night’s fixture provided the first opportunity for the Seasiders to pay tribute to the 96-year-old.

A minute’s silence was impeccably observed by both home and away supporters at the New York Stadium prior to kick off.

The national anthem, God Save The King, was also sung before the action got underway in South Yorkshire.

No music was played from 7.35pm until kick-off as the two sets of players took to the pitch without any major fanfare.

Flags were flown at half mast and black armbands were also worn by both players and staff.

The Seasiders also wore special commemorative black t-shirts and jackets during the warm-up.

