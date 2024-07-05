Former Blackpool loanee Antony Evans has joined Huddersfield for an undisclosed fee | Getty Images

Blackpool promotion rivals Huddersfield have continued their transfer splurge as they look to spend as little time as possible in League One.

And it’s a former Bloomfield Road player whom they’ve turned to as manager Michael Duff attempts to build a squad capable of taking the division by storm and delivering an immediate Championship return.

Indeed, after completing moves for Lincoln’s Lasse Sorensen, Plymouth’s Mickel Miller and Barnsley’s Herbie Kane, the Terriers have added Bristol Rovers attacking midfielder Antony Evans to their squad roster for the forthcoming campaign.



The 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the John Smith’s Stadium outfit after the Terriers met the Gas’ asking price for their reigning player of the year.

The fee has not been disclosed, but with Evans registering 10 goals and nine assists last term as Rovers finished 15th, plus the player still under contract at the Memorial Stadium, it’s safe to suggest that Huddersfield will have been forced to dig deep into their pockets to land a player who also came under Portsmouth’s radar this summer.

Evans spent the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan at Bloomfield Road from Everton. He featured 12 times for Terry McPhillips’ side before returning to the Toffees. Since then the Scouser has spent time at German side SC Paderborn and Crewe. He leaves Bristol Rovers after 142 appearances, 25 goals and 24 assists.

Huddersfield are among the favourites for League One promotion next season (12/1), with Blackpool priced at 18/1.

Seasiders boss Neil Critchley has also made four signings to date this summer - Jordan Rhodes, Ashley Fletcher, Hayden Coulson and Zac Ashworth.

Birmingham to sign striker for £1.5m

Elsewhere in the division, favourites for the title, Birmingham City, are reportedly closing in on the signing of Heracles Almelo forward Emil Hansson.

The former Sweden international contributed five goals and six assists in 24 Eredivisie appearances last season. Swedish publication Expressen reports Birmingham and Heracles have agreed on a fee of around 20million Swedish Krona (£1.5 million).