Zac Ashworth

Blackpool’s Zac Ashworth believes the competition between him and Hayden Coulson for the left wing-back role will help both players to improve.

The 21-year-old made the move to Bloomfield Road from West Brom for an undisclosed fee last week, signing a three-year deal - with an option for an additional 12 months available.

Ashworth has picked up League One experience in the last two seasons, spending time on loan with both Burton Albion and Bolton Wanderers.

A few hours after the wing-back’s Seasiders arrival was announced, the club also completed the signing of Hayden Coulson for an undisclosed fee from Middlesbrough, following the 25-year-old’s impressive loan spell at the Fylde Coast in the second half of last season.

“I don’t think you expect to join any ambitious football club without there being competition - that’s just part of it,” Ashworth said.

“I bumped into Hayden in the hotel fairly soon after we signed, and there’s no bad blood between us, we’re teammates.

“It’s good to have competition, I’m sure we’ll push each other to be as good as we can be, that’ll only benefit the team.

“Whoever isn’t playing will be slightly annoyed because you want to be playing football, but there’ll never be bad blood, it’ll just drive us to be better.”

As well as focusing on the wing-back role, Ashworth states he would also put his hand up to be part of Blackpool’s back three.

“I’d like to think I can play both,” he added.

“Coming through the academy I always played as a left back in a four, while internationally I tended to play on the left of a three.

“I definitely believe I can play both as the years go on.

“Both my loans previously have been as a wing-back but I would back myself in the back three.”

Ashworth admits he’s enjoyed a positive first week at Squires Gate and has already made some early connections in the changing room.

“The lads and the staff have made me feel welcome, and to be honest it’s a really good group that have really helped me to settle in,” he stated.

“It’s really positive - normally at clubs there’s sometimes one or two people that don’t make an effort to speak to you, but here, everyone has made that effort to integrate.

“I’ve had such a warm welcome; probably better than I imagined.

“In the changing room I’m sat next to Fletch (Ashley Fletcher) and CJ (Hamilton), while Jordan (Rhodes) is the next one along. James Husband has been really welcoming, training next to him has helped a lot.