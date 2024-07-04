Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The final details concerning Blackpool’s pre-season training camp in Spain have been confirmed.

The Seasiders will fly to Malaga on July 14, two days after their friendly against AFC Fylde at Mill Farm, before travelling home on July 20.

Neil Critchley and his squad will be based at a training facility located between Marbella and Cadiz.

During their time in Andalucia, they will face Spanish second division side Cádiz CF - who were relegated from La Liga last season.

The two teams will go head-to-head on Friday July 19 (K.O. 7pm), and there will be an opportunity for up to 100 fans to attend the fixture for free of charge.

Blackpool will open this up to 2024/25 season ticket holders - who have until Sunday July 7 to register their interest.

Cadiz normally play their home games at Nuevo Mirandilla, which holds around 20,000 people, but final venue details for the game are yet to be publicly confirmed.

The timing of the announcement leaves supporters with little time to make arrangements for the trip over.

The Gazette understands the delay in the final confirmation of the trip, which was originally revealed in May, was due to an arrangement with another opponent in the region falling through.

Cadiz will be the Seasiders’ third pre-season outing of the summer. A Blackpool XI take on AFC Blackpool this Saturday (K.O. 2pm), before the full first-team meet Fylde.

Upon their return from Andalucia, they will take on West Brom in a behind-closed-doors game on July 23, ahead of a home friendly against Sunderland on July 27.