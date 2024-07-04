Every League One signing so far this summer - including four additions for Blackpool, three for Bolton Wanderers and 10 for Rotherham United

By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Jul 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 18:08 BST
A number of deals have already taken place across League One this summer.

Blackpool have added four new players to their ranks as they look to improve on last season’s eighth place finish.

Meanwhile, the activity of other teams have varied, with some getting their business done early while others have been relatively quiet.

Here’s every League One deal completed so far this summer:

Derby County - Barnsley (Free transfer).

1. Conor Hourihane

Derby County - Barnsley (Free transfer).Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Birmingham City - Barnsley (Free transfer)

2. Marc Roberts

Birmingham City - Barnsley (Free transfer)Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Charlton Athletic - Birmingham City (Undisclosed fee).

3. Alfie May

Charlton Athletic - Birmingham City (Undisclosed fee).Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Burnley - Birmingham City (Undisclosed fee)

4. Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Burnley - Birmingham City (Undisclosed fee)Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Hull City - Birmingham City (Undisclosed fee).

5. Ryan Allsop

Hull City - Birmingham City (Undisclosed fee).Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Huddersfield Town - Blackpool (Free transfer)

6. Jordan Rhodes

Huddersfield Town - Blackpool (Free transfer)Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 18
Next Page
Related topics:League OneBlackpoolBolton WanderersRotherham United