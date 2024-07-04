Blackpool have added four new players to their ranks as they look to improve on last season’s eighth place finish.
Meanwhile, the activity of other teams have varied, with some getting their business done early while others have been relatively quiet.
Here’s every League One deal completed so far this summer:
1. Conor Hourihane
Derby County - Barnsley (Free transfer).Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Marc Roberts
Birmingham City - Barnsley (Free transfer)Photo: Catherine Ivill
3. Alfie May
Charlton Athletic - Birmingham City (Undisclosed fee).Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Bailey Peacock-Farrell
Burnley - Birmingham City (Undisclosed fee)Photo: Stu Forster
5. Ryan Allsop
Hull City - Birmingham City (Undisclosed fee).Photo: George Wood
6. Jordan Rhodes
Huddersfield Town - Blackpool (Free transfer)Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker