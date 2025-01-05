'Took a gamble' - Blackpool boss explains thinking behind Wycombe Wanderers subs which included withdrawal of Brighton & Hove Albion man after error
Kyle Joseph scored a stoppage time equaliser to cancel out a Richard Kone penalty to give the Seasiders a late point at Adams Park.
The Fylde Coast outfit were against 10-men for the majority of the second half, after Alex Hartridge was sent off for a second bookable offence.
Shortly after the red card, Bruce replaced Odel Offiah and James Husband for Jordan Gabriel and CJ Hamilton, with the latter of the two providing a much more attacking alternative down the left.
Meanwhile, later changes saw Hayden Coulson and Jordan Rhodes introduced as well.
“We took a gamble to have all the best players on the pitch who could score a goal,” the Blackpool boss said.
“We had as much as we possibly could to get a result.”
Prior to being taken off, Offiah had been at fault for the Wycombe penalty. The Brighton & Hove Albion placed a weak back into his own box, which Kone was able to get on the end of.
Under pressure, Matthew Pennington was forced into a clumsy challenge and brought the Blues forward down.
Bruce states Offiah’s error was not a factor behind him being substituted on the hour mark.
“I just thought he was totally fatigued,” he explained.
“He’s played a lot of minutes, and a lot of games for us. I thought he was a bit tired so I put some fresh legs on, especially when they’re down to 10 men. I put Jordan (Gabriel) on for his athleticism to take us up the pitch - which he did well.”
