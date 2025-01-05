Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states a gamble was needed for his side to secure a point away to Wycombe Wanderers.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Joseph scored a stoppage time equaliser to cancel out a Richard Kone penalty to give the Seasiders a late point at Adams Park.

The Fylde Coast outfit were against 10-men for the majority of the second half, after Alex Hartridge was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly after the red card, Bruce replaced Odel Offiah and James Husband for Jordan Gabriel and CJ Hamilton, with the latter of the two providing a much more attacking alternative down the left.

Meanwhile, later changes saw Hayden Coulson and Jordan Rhodes introduced as well.

“We took a gamble to have all the best players on the pitch who could score a goal,” the Blackpool boss said.

“We had as much as we possibly could to get a result.”

Prior to being taken off, Offiah had been at fault for the Wycombe penalty. The Brighton & Hove Albion placed a weak back into his own box, which Kone was able to get on the end of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under pressure, Matthew Pennington was forced into a clumsy challenge and brought the Blues forward down.

Bruce states Offiah’s error was not a factor behind him being substituted on the hour mark.

“I just thought he was totally fatigued,” he explained.

“He’s played a lot of minutes, and a lot of games for us. I thought he was a bit tired so I put some fresh legs on, especially when they’re down to 10 men. I put Jordan (Gabriel) on for his athleticism to take us up the pitch - which he did well.”