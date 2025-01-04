Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce was left pleased with Blackpool’s work rate in their 1-1 draw away to Wycombe Wanderers.

Kyle Joseph claimed a stoppage time equaliser to secure a point for the Seasiders against the 10-man Chairboys - who lost Alex Hartridge at the beginning of the second half following a second bookable offence.

Richard Kone won and converted a penalty to edge Matt Bloomfield’s side ahead before the break. A weak header from Odel Offiah, allowed the forward to pick up the ball in the box – where he was brought down by a clumsy challenge by Matthew Pennington.

After missing a number of chances in their attempts to pull level, Bruce was delighted with the way Blackpool stuck at the task in hand to eventually find the back of the net.

“The way they’ve played shows what they’re all about in my opinion,” he said.

“They give you everything. We lack a little bit of quality with our finishing at times, but that’s for us to improve and it’s what we’re trying to do.

“The goal will Kyle the world of good. He hadn’t scored since Bolton at the end of November, so that’ll get him up and running again.

“I thought it was going to be the famous old thing to say to you, that we’ve created enough chances but haven’t taken them, and given a poor goal away. How many times have I said that?

“I couldn’t fault their effort and application - it was there for everyone to see. We’ve been to Wrexham, Birmingham and now here, and we shouldn’t have been beaten by any of them. Draw specialists seem to be the way forward unfortunately.

“We didn’t have enough creativity, but I can’t fault what they’ve done. For the vast majority of them it was their fifth or sixth game in two weeks. There’s a lot of tired bodies in there but they kept at it.

“They stuck at it. Of course they had 10-men, but they’re top of the table and have had a fantastic run. I thought on the day we edged it and were the better team.

“We give a poor goal away, and that’s something we have to improve on. We made a mistake, the boy comes from nowhere. We’ve got to erase those things. We gave the ball away in a bad area, and we got punished.

“If I’m going to be critical, then we need to start taking our chances. I think we’re second in the league with goals expected, so we create enough but we can’t finish enough.”