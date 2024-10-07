Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool are set to welcome two players back to the grass this week as they edge closer to a return to action.

Since taking over as Seasiders head coach last month, Steve Bruce has had his fair share of injuries to deal with.

Prior to the 63-year-old’s arrival on the Fylde Coast, Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott had already been ruled out for a period of time due to an ankle problem - which came just three games into his spell in Tangerine.

Meanwhile, Ollie Norburn did feature in Bruce’s first game in charge, but suffered a hamstring injury during the fixture against Exeter City and has been absent since.

Dom Ballard and Hayden Coulson have also been absent at various points in the last few weeks; although the pair should be fit for Blackpool’s game against Barnsley on the other side of the international break.

In a recent injury update, Bruce said: “They’re all on schedule and are looking to get on the grass, which is a start.

“In the next two weeks we should have the vast majority of them there and thereabouts, so it’s something to look forward to.

“Ollie (Norburn) and Elkan (Baggott) are both on the grass this week, so they’ll be out there running, and hopefully we can see them return to the squad in the next few weeks.

“We’ll how the next week goes on whether they are ready to join in actual training, the rehabilitation is key.”

Andy Lyons is also among the Seasiders’ absent players as he continues his recovery from the ACL injury he suffered back in February.

“It’s been a lonely old road for Andy, there’s nothing worse than what he’s done,” Bruce added.

“He comes in every day with a smile on his face and he’s trying upmost which is key when you’ve had a serious injury like he’s had.”