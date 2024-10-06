Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce is hopeful Hayden Coulson should be back in action following the international break.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The left back was forced off in the first half of the midweek 1-1 draw against Lincoln City after suffering a bang to the ribs.

Bruce had given the ex-Middlesbrough defender the opportunity to prove his fitness for Saturday’s trip to Field Mill, but he was ultimately not ready in time to feature in the game away to Mansfield Town - which ended in a 2-0 defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool now have time to quickly recharge their batteries after the postponement of next weekend’s game against Bristol Rovers due to international call-ups.

The Seasiders are now next in action on October 19 at home to Barnsley, before travelling to the Weston Homes Stadium to take on Peterborough United a few days after.

Discussing Coulson’s recovery from injury, Bruce said: “We thought he might’ve had a chance (of playing against Mansfield) in training on Friday, but then he was uncomfortable so he didn’t make it,” he said.

“It was disappointing for him because he’s played very well, and we missed him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In two weeks time we think he’ll be fine. The break comes at a good time for all of them because it’s been a gruelling schedule.”

Dom Ballard is another player Blackpool could have back following the international break.

The Southampton loanee has missed the Seasiders’ last three games due to a shoulder problem, but has been selected for England U20s’ upcoming fixtures, and could be fit to return for the latter of their two matches.

“We’ve let him join up with England, but it might be a little bit too much for Thursday,” Bruce added.

“We thought he might’ve been available for Bristol Rovers.”