Blackpool boss provides update on injured defender with Barnsley and Peterborough United to come after the international break
The left back was forced off in the first half of the midweek 1-1 draw against Lincoln City after suffering a bang to the ribs.
Bruce had given the ex-Middlesbrough defender the opportunity to prove his fitness for Saturday’s trip to Field Mill, but he was ultimately not ready in time to feature in the game away to Mansfield Town - which ended in a 2-0 defeat.
Blackpool now have time to quickly recharge their batteries after the postponement of next weekend’s game against Bristol Rovers due to international call-ups.
The Seasiders are now next in action on October 19 at home to Barnsley, before travelling to the Weston Homes Stadium to take on Peterborough United a few days after.
Discussing Coulson’s recovery from injury, Bruce said: “We thought he might’ve had a chance (of playing against Mansfield) in training on Friday, but then he was uncomfortable so he didn’t make it,” he said.
“It was disappointing for him because he’s played very well, and we missed him.
“In two weeks time we think he’ll be fine. The break comes at a good time for all of them because it’s been a gruelling schedule.”
Dom Ballard is another player Blackpool could have back following the international break.
The Southampton loanee has missed the Seasiders’ last three games due to a shoulder problem, but has been selected for England U20s’ upcoming fixtures, and could be fit to return for the latter of their two matches.
“We’ve let him join up with England, but it might be a little bit too much for Thursday,” Bruce added.
“We thought he might’ve been available for Bristol Rovers.”
