Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steve Bruce states Blackpool demonstrated what they are capable in their 0-0 draw with Birmingham City as they ended 2024 on a high note.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders produced an impressive performance against the League One leaders, and had a number of good chances to win the game.

Kyle Joseph came close for those in Tangerine, with a shot from a tight angle hitting the inside of the post, while the Blues best opportunity came through Emil Hansson - who forced Harry Tyrer into a fingertip save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce was pleased with the way his side responded from their 2-1 Boxing Day defeat away to Wrexham, after they were denied a point at the Racecourse Ground following a controversial late penalty call.

“They were excellent, and deserve the plaudits they’re going to get,” he said.

“I need to keep them there because we’ve been inconsistent at times, which is understandable with the way we want to play and what we’ve had in front of us, but we’re slowly getting there and inching towards it.

“We know what we are capable of, but we can throw the spanner into the works occasionally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a thoroughly deserved point. I thought we were the better team today, and we had the better chances. We’ve come and taken them on, which is pleasing to see - I thought we were terrific value.

“That’s back-to-back games against Wrexham and Birmingham where I’ve been delighted with the performance. We should’ve maybe got a bit more, but we all would’ve settled for it beforehand.

“They all played very well, which we had to, coming up against a team that is in great form.

“We’re on the right track, and I’ve been delighted with the last couple of games in particular. We haven’t won them but we’ve played well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s the way we’ve approached it since I came in, which has been difficult because they were doing the opposite to that. We’re starting to get a few players back, which has been crucial, and we’re adapting to what we require. There’s still a long way to go but we’ll keep trying.

“We were very good throughout. It’s never easy coming here, but we had a big chance after two minutes.

“We should’ve got something against Wrexham, but for a horrendous decision from the referee. We need to take this away form into our home form and show a level of consistency. If we stay injury-free, then I think we’ll be okay.”