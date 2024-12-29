Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool claimed a well-earned point against high flyers Birmingham City in a 0-0 draw at St Andrew’s in their final outing of 2024.

On the back of their 2-1 defeat away to Wrexham on Boxing Day, which was decided by controversial late penalty, the Seasiders were once again able to frustrate a team at the top end of the table for long periods.

After disappointing display against the League One leaders in the FA Cup last month, Steve Bruce’s side were far more competitive on this occasion, and had the better chances to come away with the win.

James Husband created the first real opening of the game, with a great pass over the top for Kyle Joseph. With the bouncing ball coming towards him quickly, the striker couldn’t quite get it under control, allowing Ryan Allsop to come off his line to make a save.

A collision during the move resulted in a serious injury for the Blues’ Lee Buchanan - who was forced off on a stretcher and replaced by Ethan Laird.

The Seasiders were able to frustrate Birmingham for long periods, with their first real chance only coming in the 27th minute. After opening up some space, Emil Hansson was able to release a good shot from the edge of the box, but Harry Tyrer was equal to it, making an impressive save.

Down the other end, an opportunity fell the way of Ashley Fletcher - who saw a half volley tipped just over the bar.

Ahead of a lengthy period of stoppage time, the Blues lost another player through injury, with Hansson replaced by Luke Harris.

Meanwhile, during the break, Chris Davies opted to bring on Jay Stansfield in an attempt to boost his side for the second half.

After seeing off some early pressure from Birmingham following the restart, the Seasiders were able to carve open another chance of their own.

A free kick towards the front post from Lee Evans was met by Matthew Pennington, but no one in Tangerine was waiting to get a touch on the defender’s flicked header across the face of goal.

Ahead of the hour mark, the best chance of the game came through Kyle Joseph. After a good ball through from Albie Morgan, the striker hit the inside of the post with an attempt from a tight angle, with the ball bouncing away from the target off the woodwork.

The Blues continued to be left frustrated by Blackpool’s firm defence, and were limited to a headed effort from Harris - which was a routine save for Tyrer.

Meanwhile, a half volley attempt into the ground from Stansfield was just as straightforward for the Everton loanee.

In the closing stages, Odel Offiah was required to make a clearance off the line for the visitors, after an important block from Pennington had deflected back towards the face of goal.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, Rob Apter (84’), Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, Hayden Coulson (67’), Ashley Fletcher (79’), Kyle Joseph (79’).

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel )84’), Ollie Norburn, Sonny Carey (67’), Jordan Rhodes (79’), Dom Ballard (79’), Zac Ashworth.