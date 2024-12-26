Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool fans have shared their anger after a controversial late penalty call went against their side in a 2-1 defeat away to Wrexham.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Fletcher converted a late spot kick for the Red Dragons, after Olly Casey was adjudged to have handled the ball into the box, despite it hitting his back.

The Seasiders had led at a foggy Racecourse Ground following a goal from Ashley Fletcher during the opening exchanges, but were later pegged back by a superb strike from Paul Mullin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce slammed the penalty decision against his side after the game, with many Tangerine supporters in agreement.

Taking to X, one wrote: “Absolutely robbed. Wrexham by far the better team in the second half, but got to feel that ends in a draw if not for the penalty that never was.”

Another stated: “Genuinely had the better chances on the whole and have been truly robbed by the ref. A joke.”

A third agreed: “Robbed. Deserved a point.”

A fourth added: “Absolute shocker of a penalty call. Late Xmas present for Wrexham.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool’s opener at a foggy Racecourse Ground came after only three minutes, with Fletcher heading home a cross from James Husband at the front post.

Hayden Coulson came close to quickly doubling the Seasiders’ lead, but placed a headed attempt from the edge of the box just wide of the target.

After a frustrating start to the game, Wrexham started to grow into the contest as the half went on, forcing Blackpool into a number of crucial blocks in their own box.

A moment of brilliance from Mullin broke the Seasiders’ early defensive resolve ahead of the 30-minute mark, with the striker bringing the ball under control with his chest just inside the box, before releasing a looping volley past Harry Tyrer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce’s side came close to retaking the lead in the closing stages of the first half, with Mark Howard producing a fantastic reaction save to deny a back post effort from Olly Casey after a dangerous free kick into the danger zone from Lee Evans.

Following the restart, Wrexham heaped further pressure onto the Seasiders backline. Tyrer was called into action ahead of the hour mark to push away a shot from Ryan Barnett.

Chances proved to be scarce for Blackpool throughout the second half. On a rare attacking opportunity, Kyle Joseph was unable to keep down a close-range header from an Evans corner.

Off the bench, Sonny Carey was able to test Howard with a shot from the edge of the box, but a deflection made it a routine stop for the former Seasiders man.

Wrexham’s late penalty came in the closing stages, with Fletcher sending Tyrer the wrong way with his spot kick.