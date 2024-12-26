Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steve Bruce was left ‘raging’ by a late penalty decision in Blackpool’s 2-1 Boxing Day defeat away to Wrexham.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven Fletcher converted a late spot kick for the Red Dragons, after Olly Casey was adjudged to have handled the ball into the box, despite it hitting his back.

The Seasiders had led at a foggy Racecourse Ground following a goal from Ashley Fletcher during the opening exchanges, but were later pegged back by a superb strike from Paul Mullin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the match, Bruce shared his frustration with the crucial decision that went against his side in the closing stages, stating: “We played very well, and should’ve come away with something, which is disappointing. It’s a bad call, the referee is eight yards away and didn’t give it to start with.

“He only gave it when he was surrounded by their players, which always tells you something. It’s a really difficult job being a referee, but the big decisions are what makes them - so that can only go against him.

“It’s poor for the referee. The two teams have gone at it, really full blooded. It was a really good game, and the one thing you need is for the ref to do his job. He looked at it, and didn’t give it to start with. Maybe they influenced him by crowding around him - which you’re not allowed to do these days.

“He’s given the decision which is ludicrous when you see it back. Big Olly (Casey) has turned his back and it hits his number. It’s a poor, poor decision. I’m going to go in to see them now to see what it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The crowd shouldn’t have an influence. If the referee is going to go on to a bigger level, then he’ll be in front of 80,000.

“A poor decision and a wondergoal, so it’s not been our day. It’s a difficult place to play, but I felt we were terrific.

“If you lose to a wonder goal then you accept it, but I won’t accept that because it was the wrong decision three minutes from time.

‘I’m raging inside but I’m not going to get myself in more bother and go for fines, but it’s a poor decision that cost us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The lads are professional people that thrive off a result. You get these decisions, and you have to accept them, but it’s wrong.

“I should be giving big Olly a bollocking for turning his back, but it’s probably the right thing to do these days.”