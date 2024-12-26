'Big shift' and 'relentless:' Blackpool player ratings in painful late defeat to Wrexham

The Seasiders had the lead at the Racecourse Ground after only three minutes, with Ashley Fletcher heading home a cross from James Husband.
Despite being left frustrated throughout the first half, the home side were able to pull themselves level through a moment of brilliance. Paul Mullin brought the ball under control with his chest just inside the box, before releasing a looping volley past Harry Tyrer.
In the closing stages of the game, the Red Dragons were awarded a late penalty for a harsh handball call against Olly Casey, with the ball coming off his back. Substitute Steven Fletcher stepped up to convert for the home side, to give them all three points on a foggy afternoon.
1. How did the Seasiders perform?
Blackpool took on Wrexham at a foggy Racecourse Ground. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts
2. Harry Tyrer- 7
Harry Tyrer was called into the action during the second half to make saves from efforts by Ryan Barnett and Paul Mullin. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
3. Odel Offiah- 7
Odel Offiah had the difficult task of dealing with James McClean, but came out on top on a number of occasions. Photo: CameraSport - Stephanie Meek
4. Matthew Pennington- 7
Matthew Pennington continued his good run in the team, and swept up a number of dangerous situations at the back. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
5. Olly Casey- 7
As well as doing well with his defensive duties, Olly Casey came close to scoring for the Seasiders; only to be denied by a superb Mark Howard save at the back post. The handball call against the defender will be hard to take, with the ball coming off his back. Photo: CameraSport - Stephanie Meek
6. James Husband- 7
James Husband was on hand with a great cross to the front post for the opening goal. Photo: CameraSport - Hannah Fountain
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.