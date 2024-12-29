'Commanding,' 'proper leader,' 'sharp' - Blackpool player ratings from Birmingham City draw

The Seasiders matched the high flyers in the third tier, and had the better chances to win the game.

Kyle Joseph experienced a painful miss the second half, with his shot from a tight angle hitting the inside of the post, but bouncing away from the target.

Meanwhile, the Blues’ best opportunity came inside the opening 45 minutes, as Harry Tyrer denied Emil Hansson with a fingertip save.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

How did the Seasiders perform? Blackpool took on Birmingham City in their final outing of 2024.

Harry Tyrer- 7 Harry Tyrer made a good save to deny Emil Hansson during the first half. The Everton loanee's passing still needs work, with a number of balls simply going out of play too easily.

Odel Offiah- 8 Odel Offiah once again put in a solid shift as the Seasiders' right back.

Matthew Pennington- 9 It was another impressive afternoon for Matthew Pennington at the back, with a number of important challenges from the 30-year-old.

Olly Casey- 9 Olly Casey was a rock at the back throughout the entire game, with another commanding performance.