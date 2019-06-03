These are the 20 Blackpool FC shirt sponsors since 1979

Following today's sponsor announcement, we look back at the previous brands that have adorned Blackpool's kits.

How many do you remember?

Pictured: Blackpool FC player manager Alan Ball presented the Young Player Of the Year Award to Colin Greenall (left). In the centre is general manager Freddie Scott...1980

1. 1979-1981 Easywear

Pictured: Blackpool FC player manager Alan Ball presented the Young Player Of the Year Award to Colin Greenall (left). In the centre is general manager Freddie Scott...1980
Pictured: Sam Ellis (manager), Peter Noble and Chairman Len Chadwick

2. 1982-1983 Pembroke Hotel

Pictured: Sam Ellis (manager), Peter Noble and Chairman Len Chadwick
Pictured: Dave Windridge

3. 1984-1985 JB Brown

Pictured: Dave Windridge
Pictured: John Deary

4. 1986-1988 Harry Feeney Autos

Pictured: John Deary
