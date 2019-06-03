These are the 20 Blackpool FC shirt sponsors since 1979 Following today's sponsor announcement, we look back at the previous brands that have adorned Blackpool's kits. How many do you remember? 1. 1979-1981 Easywear Pictured: Blackpool FC player manager Alan Ball presented the Young Player Of the Year Award to Colin Greenall (left). In the centre is general manager Freddie Scott...1980 jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. 1982-1983 Pembroke Hotel Pictured: Sam Ellis (manager), Peter Noble and Chairman Len Chadwick jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. 1984-1985 JB Brown Pictured: Dave Windridge jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. 1986-1988 Harry Feeney Autos Pictured: John Deary jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5