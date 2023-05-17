News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
Two poultry workers infected with bird flu, UK officials confirm
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough

'There's no reason': Stephen Dobbie offers optimistic assessment of Blackpool's big summer rebuild

Stephen Dobbie acknowledges there’s a big summer ahead for Blackpool but he has every confidence they can bounce back from their recent relegation.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 17th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Read More
Where Blackpool, Preston North End, Sheffield United & Swansea City finished in ...

The Seasiders will line up in League One again next season after spending two seasons in the Championship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While Blackpool improved under his interim spell, winning three of his six games in the dugout, the damage had already long been done.

Most Popular

The focus now inevitably turns to the off-season, with plenty of work to be done both on and off the pitch.

Chief executive Ben Mansford is set to depart, while the club is currently without a permanent head coach or sporting director.

Hide Ad

In terms of the playing staff, there’s bound to be a big turnover of players after it was announced in the club’s retained list 11 players are to depart.

Hide Ad

Nevertheless, it all points to a summer of huge turnover at Bloomfield Road, but Dobbie is optimistic the right calls will be made.

Dobbie won three of the six games he took charge of as interim bossDobbie won three of the six games he took charge of as interim boss
Dobbie won three of the six games he took charge of as interim boss

When asked if he expects a lot of change over the coming weeks and months, Dobbie said: “I think so. But there’s no reason (why we can’t get it right), because there’s been a big turnover before and we got back to the Championship where we belong.

Hide Ad

“There is going to be a lot of work but there’s nothing to say we can’t bounce straight back.”

Dobbie has openly admitted he’s keen to take the role on a full-time basis, but whether that happens remains to be seen.

Hide Ad

The 40-year-old remains the bookies’ favourite for the position, but a number of other names are understood to be in the frame.

Reflecting on his brief spell as caretaker boss, Dobbie said: “It’s disappointing I couldn’t keep the team up, but there’s absolute joy I got the chance to stand on the side.

Hide Ad

"It’s something I will never forget, it’s been a great honour.”

Speaking after the final day win against Norwich City, Dobbie suggested a new head coach is unlikely to be appointed until a new sporting director is in place.

Owner Simon Sadler recently revealed a replacement for Chris Badlan has been identified and will be announced when the club is able to do so.

Related topics:Stephen DobbieBlackpoolSeasidersLeague OneNorwich City