'There's no reason': Stephen Dobbie offers optimistic assessment of Blackpool's big summer rebuild

The Seasiders will line up in League One again next season after spending two seasons in the Championship.

While Blackpool improved under his interim spell, winning three of his six games in the dugout, the damage had already long been done.

The focus now inevitably turns to the off-season, with plenty of work to be done both on and off the pitch.

Chief executive Ben Mansford is set to depart, while the club is currently without a permanent head coach or sporting director.

In terms of the playing staff, there’s bound to be a big turnover of players after it was announced in the club’s retained list 11 players are to depart.

Nevertheless, it all points to a summer of huge turnover at Bloomfield Road, but Dobbie is optimistic the right calls will be made.

Dobbie won three of the six games he took charge of as interim boss

When asked if he expects a lot of change over the coming weeks and months, Dobbie said: “I think so. But there’s no reason (why we can’t get it right), because there’s been a big turnover before and we got back to the Championship where we belong.

“There is going to be a lot of work but there’s nothing to say we can’t bounce straight back.”

Dobbie has openly admitted he’s keen to take the role on a full-time basis, but whether that happens remains to be seen.

The 40-year-old remains the bookies’ favourite for the position, but a number of other names are understood to be in the frame.

Reflecting on his brief spell as caretaker boss, Dobbie said: “It’s disappointing I couldn’t keep the team up, but there’s absolute joy I got the chance to stand on the side.

"It’s something I will never forget, it’s been a great honour.”