Where Blackpool, Preston North End, Sheffield United & Swansea City finished in the Championship's fair play table
Blackpool’s disciplinary issues have been well documented this season, but where did they finish in the Championship’s final fair play table?
We take a look here, using statistics provided by transfermarkt – who have tallied up the yellow and red cards dished out to all 24 clubs and calculated a final points tally.
A yellow card counts as one point, a yellow-to-red card three points and a red card five points.
