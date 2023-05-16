News you can trust since 1873
Where Blackpool, Preston North End, Sheffield United & Swansea City finished in the Championship's fair play table

Blackpool’s disciplinary issues have been well documented this season, but where did they finish in the Championship’s final fair play table?

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 16th May 2023, 12:30 BST

We take a look here, using statistics provided by transfermarkt – who have tallied up the yellow and red cards dished out to all 24 clubs and calculated a final points tally.

A yellow card counts as one point, a yellow-to-red card three points and a red card five points.

Sonny Carey was shown a red card against Burnley, one of nine Blackpool dismissals this season

1. Punishment

Sonny Carey was shown a red card against Burnley, one of nine Blackpool dismissals this season

73 yellow cards and only one red

2. West Brom - 76 points

73 yellow cards and only one red Photo: CameraSport - David Shipman

80 yellow cards and no reds

3. Millwall - 80 points

80 yellow cards and no reds Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

72 yellow cards and two reds

4. Hull City - 82 points

72 yellow cards and two reds Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan

