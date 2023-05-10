Owner Simon Sadler confirmed last week that Chris Badlan’s replacement had been identified and will be unveiled shortly.

Reports then emerged that Sheffield Wednesday’s head of recruitment David Downes could be that man.

Despite the sporting director vacancy, it’s understood interviews for a new boss have already taken place with a number of applicants.

Dobbie has yet to hold talks with the club’s hierarchy but now the season has concluded, he expects those conversations to be forthcoming this week.

When asked if he still wants the job permanently after Monday’s final day 1-0 win against Norwich City, Dobbie said: “I think it would be wrong of me to say no, because it’s where I want to get to in my career.

“But the guys up above me have got a job in hand to put things in place before a coach is put in.

Dobbie took charge of his sixth and final game as interim boss on Monday

“We’ll have a nice couple of days and then we’ll see where the conversations go.

“The sporting director needs to be put in place and obviously Ben (Mansford) has left as well, so there’s some movement there as well.

“I’ll just enjoy tonight, watch the development squad on Tuesday and then we’ll see what comes this week.”

Dobbie added: “There’s obviously a lot of turnover at the club upstairs and in the dressing room, so the next couple of days I’m sure it will become a little bit clearer.

“Over the coming weeks I’m sure we’ll get back to where we need to, to get ready for pre-season.”

Dobbie has certainly impressed during his interim spell, winning three of the six games he’s taken charge of.

When asked if he thinks he deserves a chance to take the job full-time, Dobbie concluded: “We’ll wait and see.

“Since I’ve come in, it’s all been about the next game. Even with people saying there was nothing on this final game, there was for me.

