Blackpool confirm retained list as big names depart after relegation
The likes of Chris Maxwell, Jordan Thorniley, Keshi Anderson and Gary Madine are all to leave Blackpool, the club has announced.
The Seasiders have published their retained list following their relegation from the Championship this season.
One-year options have been activated on a number of players’ deals, including James Husband, Callum Connolly, Kenny Dougall, CJ Hamilton and Shayne Lavery.
Matty Virtue, who has spent the season on loan with Lincoln City, has also had an extra year triggered, meaning he remains the club’s longest serving player.
Among those players with options to depart are Luke Garbutt, Liam Bridcutt and Kevin Stewart alongside club captain Maxwell and Madine.
Maxwell’s exit spells an end to his three-year stay at Bloomfield Road, where he made over 100 appearances. As for Madine, he’s currently sidelined with a serious knee injury.
Stuart Moore and Curtis Nelson are to move on following the expiration of their contracts, alongside Thorniley and Anderson.
It’s unknown if any of the four were offered fresh deals to remain with the club, but it’s understood Thorniley in particular is likely to be offered a more lucrative contract elsewhere.
Six loanees – including Charlie Patino and Josh Bowler – have also formally returned to their parent clubs.
“The club would like to thank all of the players for their efforts throughout the 2022/23 season and wishes all of those departing the very best for their futures,” the Seasiders said in a statement.
Contract options exercised on:
• Callum Connolly
• Kenny Dougall
• CJ Hamilton
• James Husband
• Shayne Lavery
• Luke Mariette
• Will Squires
• Tayt Trusty
• Matty Virtue
Contract options not exercised:
• Liam Bridcutt
• Luke Garbutt
• Harvey Hughes
• Beryly Lubala
• Gary Madine
• Chris Maxwell
• Kevin Stewart
• Joe Strawn
Contracts coming to an end:
• Keshi Anderson
• Stuart Moore
• Curtis Nelson
• Jordan Thorniley
Loan players returning to parent clubs:
• Josh Bowler (Nottingham Forest)
• Lewis Fiorini (Manchester City)
• Charlie Goode (Brentford)
• Charlie Patino (Arsenal)
• Ian Poveda (Leeds United)
• Morgan Rogers (Manchester City)