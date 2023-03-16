Gary Madine handed devastating injury blow as Blackpool receive scan results

The 32-year-old suffered the devastating blow during last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Bristol City having challenged for a loose ball after just 23 seconds.

Madine underwent scans on Wednesday and the results have confirmed he will definitely miss the remainder of the season and will require surgery.

Mick McCarthy, however, has claimed the injury could even keep him out for the remainder of the year.

It means Madine, who is out of contract at the end of the season albeit with an option, might well have played his last game for the club.

McCarthy said: “We’ve had the worst possible news because he’s done his ACL. That’s going to be quite a while.

“He will need to have surgery, although he’ll have to wait a couple of weeks to let it settle down. It’s better to do it when it’s not inflamed.

“We’re bemoaning it because we want him for the team, but what a blow it is for Gaz as well. It’s very sad for him.”

When asked if he could be out for as long as nine months, McCarthy added: “Yes. He’s probably looking at 2024 which seems outrageous.

“They come back a lot quickly nowadays though, the surgeons are fantastic and the rehab is really good, so let’s hope it’s as quick as it possibly can.

“He’s been alright around the place but he’s bitterly disappointed, as he was from the start because it was always the worry it was a serious injury.

“We were all hoping it wasn’t that, so we’re all very sad for him.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, there’s nothing new to report with Keshi Anderson making his successful return from injury off the bench against QPR on Tuesday night.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined.