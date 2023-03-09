Update on Gary Madine's injury following Blackpool's defeat to Bristol City
The Seasiders are on the box today as they take on Bristol City away from home in front of the Sky Sports TV cameras.
If you can't make it to Ashton Gate or don't have access to Sky, feel free to join us on our live blog, where we'll bring you all the build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Bristol City v Blackpool - live updates

Blackpool will be looking to kickstart their great escape in front of the Sky Sports cameras this weekend.
The Seasiders head to Ashton Gate looking to claim a crucial three points in their bid to avoid relegation to League One.
Despite drawing against league leaders Burnley last weekend, Mick McCarthy’s side now sit six points adrift of safety with just 11 games remaining.
As for Bristol City, they’re 13th in the table, 10 points adrift of the play-offs, having drawn 0-0 with Blackpool’s relegation rivals Huddersfield Town in midweek.
Darren Bond is today’s referee. He’s officiated 30 games this season, handing out 131 yellow cards and two reds.
He’s already taken charge of two Blackpool games: the 2-1 defeat to Millwall and the 2-1 win against Coventry City, which was the last time the Seasiders won away from home.
Keshi Anderson could come into contention after getting 60 minutes under his belt for the development squad in midweek.
Lewis Fiorini and Ian Poveda will also be hoping to return to the 18 after being left out against Burnley last week.
Elsewhere, Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined by injury.
As for Bristol City, Ayman Benarous, Joe Williams, Kal Naismith, Rob Atkinson, Tommy Conway and Tomas Kalas are all out, while Matty James - the brother of Blackpool’s Reece - is a doubt.
“I’ve got the belief we’ll all give it 100 per cent. The lads are all behind it. If we do that then yes, we’ve got a chance.
“We’ve got to have performances like we did against Huddersfield with 10 men, against Swansea with 10 men, those high-intensity performances. That starts on Saturday.
“We’ve had a pat on the back, that’s nice, but it’s forgotten about now so we’ve got to go and do it again.
“I watched Bristol City at Huddersfield in midweek and they’re a possession-based side.
“They had a huge amount of possession and having watched it, they had the best of the chances as well.
“They’re certainly not to be taken lightly and especially not down at Bristol, but we’ve got to go down there and try and win the game, which is what we’ll be doing.
“It’s a slightly different approach to the Burnley game where we knew they would have all the possession. We’ve got to try and stop Bristol City from having that possession, probably a bit further up the pitch.”
“We’ve spent the first five minutes of the interview talking about our injury situation and our shortage of players, so managing peoples’ expectations about what to expect from any Championship game is something worth pointing out,” Nigel Pearson said.
“There are no easy games. They’re fighting for their lives and Mick’s sides are always organised, they’re always going to be committed and physical and they’ve got some good players too.
“We don’t expect it to be an easy game, far from it. I think they will be relatively direct against us. Like it is every time you play Blackpool, it’s going to be a challenge.
“They’re a decent side and the position they find themselves in this season is one that surprises me really.
“We always have to be at our best anyway. Our challenge is to hit the types of performance levels we know we’re capable of. When you’re missing players that’s a bigger challenge, but it’s a challenge I know the players are looking forward to.”
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders could line up on Saturday...
Mick McCarthy has made just one change to his Blackpool’s side for today’s early kick-off against Bristol City.
Gary Madine comes back into the side in place of Kenny Dougall, who drops down to the bench.
Dougall is one yellow card away from picking up a suspension. Under FA rules, players that are shown 10 yellow cards up to and including the 37th EFL league match will be hit with a two-match ban.
Madine partners Jerry Yates in attack, which sees Sonny Carey drop back into midfield alongside Callum Connolly.
Keshi Anderson doesn’t make the squad despite making his return for the development squad in midweek, where he played 60 minutes against Preston.
Lewis Fiorini and Ian Poveda both miss out again.
Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined by injury.
