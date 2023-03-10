News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Photo gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line up against Bristol City in front of the Sky Sports cameras

Blackpool will be playing in front of the Sky Sports cameras this weekend when they take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
19 minutes ago

Keshi Anderson could come into contention after getting 60 minutes under his belt for the development squad on Tuesday.

But having not played since the start of November, the 27-year-old is unlikely to feature from the start.

Elsewhere, Lewis Fiorini and Ian Poveda will both be hoping to be involved after being left out against Burnley last week.

Aside from that, the picture looks pretty similar on the injury front with Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Kevin Stewart, Liam Bridcutt, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery and Jake Beesley all sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders could line up on Saturday...

Blackpool gave themselves something to build on with last weekend's draw against Burnley

1. Platform

Blackpool gave themselves something to build on with last weekend's draw against Burnley

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
The experienced keeper produced a Man of the Match display to keep a clean sheet against Burnley last time out.

2. GK - Chris Maxwell

The experienced keeper produced a Man of the Match display to keep a clean sheet against Burnley last time out.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
The right-back did enough last week to keep the shirt ahead of Andy Lyons.

3. RB - Jordan Gabriel

The right-back did enough last week to keep the shirt ahead of Andy Lyons.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
As a former Cardiff man, Nelson could be in for a hostile reception from the Bristol City faithful.

4. CB - Curtis Nelson

As a former Cardiff man, Nelson could be in for a hostile reception from the Bristol City faithful.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Sky SportsBlackpoolBristol CityKeshi AndersonAshton GateIan Poveda