Photo gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line up against Bristol City in front of the Sky Sports cameras
Blackpool will be playing in front of the Sky Sports cameras this weekend when they take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate.
Keshi Anderson could come into contention after getting 60 minutes under his belt for the development squad on Tuesday.
But having not played since the start of November, the 27-year-old is unlikely to feature from the start.
Elsewhere, Lewis Fiorini and Ian Poveda will both be hoping to be involved after being left out against Burnley last week.
Aside from that, the picture looks pretty similar on the injury front with Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Kevin Stewart, Liam Bridcutt, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery and Jake Beesley all sidelined.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders could line up on Saturday...