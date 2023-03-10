Photo gallery: How Blackpool are predicted to line up against Bristol City in front of the Sky Sports cameras

Blackpool will be playing in front of the Sky Sports cameras this weekend when they take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

But having not played since the start of November, the 27-year-old is unlikely to feature from the start.

Elsewhere, Lewis Fiorini and Ian Poveda will both be hoping to be involved after being left out against Burnley last week.

Aside from that, the picture looks pretty similar on the injury front with Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Kevin Stewart, Liam Bridcutt, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery and Jake Beesley all sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders could line up on Saturday...

Platform Blackpool gave themselves something to build on with last weekend's draw against Burnley

GK - Chris Maxwell The experienced keeper produced a Man of the Match display to keep a clean sheet against Burnley last time out.

RB - Jordan Gabriel The right-back did enough last week to keep the shirt ahead of Andy Lyons.

CB - Curtis Nelson As a former Cardiff man, Nelson could be in for a hostile reception from the Bristol City faithful.