Mick McCarthy is named manager of the week, while Curtis Nelson, James Husband, Andy Lyons, Charlie Patino and CJ Hamilton are named in the starting XI.

Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres, who Blackpool will face on Saturday in their final outing before the international break, leads the line.

Two Watford men, goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann and midfielder Imran Louza, also feature.

Millwall's Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell, Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom and Burnley’s hat-trick hero Nathan Tella also make up the side.

The team is decided by whoscored.com’s player ratings.

Curtis Nelson and Andy Lyons are two of the names to feature in the team of the week

Blackpool handed their survival chances a major boost in midweek with a total dismantling of Gareth Ainsworth’s hapless Hoops.

Jerry Yates ended his goal drought with an early penalty, while Lyons bagged a brace to continue his fine start to his Blackpool career.

Curtis Nelson, Jordan Thorniley and Kenny Dougall also got in on the act.

Following Cardiff City’s draw against West Brom last night, the Seasiders now find themselves four points adrift of safety with nine games remainining.

Crucially, they’ve given their goal difference a major boost, now just two fewer than the Bluebirds who face fellow relegation rivals Rotherham United on Saturday.

