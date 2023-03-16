Mick McCarthy picks out Man City loanee for special praise following Blackpool's thrashing of QPR

The Seasiders were excellent from back to front as they boosted their survival chances with a stunning 6-1 win against Gareth Ainsworth’s hapless Hoops.

While every player played their part, Andy Lyons scoring twice and Jerry Yates, Curtis Nelson, Jordan Thorniley and Kenny Dougall also getting on the scoresheet, McCarthy was especially impressed with Rogers’ display.

“Andy Lyons was terrific. The two lads up front were killing them as well,” he said.

“Morgan Rogers, that was his best performance without any shadow of a doubt playing up front. He’s been training really well and that’s the reason why he got his start.

“He’s been terrific in training the last two or three weeks, really putting the effort in so I was delighted for him.”

McCarthy made six changes in total from Saturday’s disappointing defeat against Bristol City, also tweaking his system slightly.

Rogers started in attack alongside Jerry Yates on Tuesday night

The changes certainly paid off as Blackpool put QPR to the sword with a ruthless display of finishing.

“I matched them up because I anticipated they would play the same team having won against Watford playing so well,” McCarthy added.

“We matched them up with two attacking wing-backs than full-backs and they really did some damage, those two lads.

“I thought CJ Hamilton and Andy Lyons were excellent. They were told to play up as a front four. If they had it they’d have to drop back and defend.