Blackpool player ratings gallery: FOUR 9/10s and seven 8/10s as QPR are swept aside

Blackpool boosted their survival chances in electric fashion last night with a 6-1 dismantling of hapless QPR.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 15th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

Andy Lyons bagged two, while Jerry Yates, Curtis Nelson, Jordan Thorniley and Kenny Dougall also got in on the act in this 6-1 thrashing, with the first three goals all coming inside the opening 15 minutes.

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:

The Seasiders boosted their survival hopes in stunning fashion

1. Emphatic

The Seasiders boosted their survival hopes in stunning fashion Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Couldn’t do much about the QPR goal, but otherwise enjoyed a fairly quiet night. Always alert off his line.

2. Chris Maxwell - 7/10

Couldn’t do much about the QPR goal, but otherwise enjoyed a fairly quiet night. Always alert off his line. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

What a buy. Took his two goals well and could have even more as he enjoyed himself playing as a flying wing-back.

3. MAN OF THE MATCH: Andy Lyons - 9/10

What a buy. Took his two goals well and could have even more as he enjoyed himself playing as a flying wing-back. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Capitalised on a goalkeeping error to score the third but defended resolutely again. Always in the right place at the right time.

4. Curtis Nelson - 8/10

Capitalised on a goalkeeping error to score the third but defended resolutely again. Always in the right place at the right time. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

