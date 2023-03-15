Blackpool player ratings gallery: FOUR 9/10s and seven 8/10s as QPR are swept aside

Blackpool boosted their survival chances in electric fashion last night with a 6-1 dismantling of hapless QPR.
Andy Lyons bagged two, while Jerry Yates, Curtis Nelson, Jordan Thorniley and Kenny Dougall also got in on the act in this 6-1 thrashing, with the first three goals all coming inside the opening 15 minutes.
Here’s how Pool’s players rated:
1. Emphatic
The Seasiders boosted their survival hopes in stunning fashion Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Chris Maxwell - 7/10
Couldn’t do much about the QPR goal, but otherwise enjoyed a fairly quiet night. Always alert off his line. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. MAN OF THE MATCH: Andy Lyons - 9/10
What a buy. Took his two goals well and could have even more as he enjoyed himself playing as a flying wing-back. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Curtis Nelson - 8/10
Capitalised on a goalkeeping error to score the third but defended resolutely again. Always in the right place at the right time. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth