Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s been a month since Steve Bruce took charge of his first game as Blackpool head coach - and there have been plenty of positive signs so far.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders’ 2-1 victory over Exeter City at Bloomfield Road was the start of a four-game winning run in League One, with further results coming against Charlton Athletic, Huddersfield Town and Burton Albion.

Bruce’s early impact was recognised last week as he was named manager of the month for September in the third tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the start of October there was a minor dip, with a draw against Lincoln City and a defeat to Mansfield Town, but the Fylde Coast outfit will be looking to get back on track after the conclusion of the current international break.

Since Bruce’s arrival, Blackpool have switched from a 3-5-2 formation to a 4-4-2.

While this has had a positive influence on the whole, it has left the Seasiders short in some areas due to the nature of the club’s recruitment under previous coach Neil Critchley.

Here’s a look at the main areas for Blackpool to recruit in when the next transfer window opens:

Right back

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 4-4-2 formation has certainly benefited Jordan Gabriel, with the 26-year-old thriving in a more traditional right back role.

Currently the ex-Nottingham Forest man is the Seasiders’ only natural option in that area, compared to the left side where there’s Hayden Coulson, James Husband and Zac Ashworth.

When Gabriel suffered a knock against Charlton last month, Odel Offiah had to switch to fullback for the remainder of the fixture at the Valley.

The injury didn’t keep the fullback out of any further games, but it would’ve been a headache if he was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Lyons is still working his way back from an ACL injury, and could be another option in that area when he’s fit, but Blackpool should also look to the market in January too see if they can add any further depth.

Wingers

The wide areas have been impacted most by the change in system, with Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton being the only natural options for Bruce.

Under Critchley traditional wide players weren’t required due to him using wing-backs, but now they are a key part of how the Seasiders are playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliot Embleton hasn’t really offered the same level of threat coming off the bench as a winger, as it’s probably not a natural role for him.

If either Apter or Hamilton were to pick up an injury then the drop off would be huge. Both players have already had bright moments under Bruce, and would leave big shoes to fill if they were unavailable.

With knowledge of how the team is now set up, the club should ensure a deal for another wide option should be in place at the start of January.

Central midfield

The centre of midfield also feels light on the ground. In the last month Lee Evans and Albie Morgan have formed an impressive partnership, and both look like traditional number eights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie Norburn also enjoyed a strong afternoon in Bruce’s first game, but has been out with a hamstring injury since.

With the absence of the ex-Peterborough United man, there isn’t much depth at all in terms of who could replace either of the starting two.

Sonny Carey is more of an attacking option than a box-to-box midfielder, while Ryan Finnigan is still learning and building experience.

The Seasiders have added Josh Onomah, who in the past has also been used in a more forward thinking role, and will also need to prove his fitness before the conclusion of his short-term deal in January.

Whether or not the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man stays beyond his initial contract, Blackpool will need to add someone else in the midfield.