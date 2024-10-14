Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool were not in action at the weekend due to international call-ups.

The Seasiders were due to travel to the Memorial Stadium to take on Bristol Rovers, but the game was postponed after Rob Apter (Scotland U21s), Zac Ashworth (Wales U21s) and Dom Ballard (England U20s) were selected to represent their nations.

Steve Bruce’s side are back in action on Saturday afternoon, as they look to build on the 13 points they picked up in the new head coach’s first six league fixtures in charge.

With the games set to come thick and fast again, we’ve tried to predict the outcome by simulating them on EA FC 25.

For the three matches selected, we played a 4-4-2 formation using: Harry Tyrer, Jordan Gabriel, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan, CJ Hamilton, Dom Ballard and Kyle Joseph.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

Blackpool V Barnsley

The last time Barnsley visited Bloomfield Road it was a five-goal thriller, with Blackpool holding on to their lead to see out a 3-2 victory.

According to our simulation, Saturday’s game against the South Yorkshire will be a different story, with a 0-0 draw predicted.

The game had Harry Tyrer as the Seasiders’ man of the match with a 8.2 rating, with Dom Ballard (7.6) and Odel Offiah (7.4) just behind him.

Despite just edging the possession, Bruce’s side were only 0.4 for expected goals.

Peterborough United V Blackpool

Next Tuesday, Blackpool travel to the Weston Homes Stadium for a midweek meeting with Peterborough United.

Last season, the Seasiders produced a 2-1 victory away to the Posh, but EA FC has them down for a 2-0 defeat this time around.

The simulation predicts Ricky-Jade Jones will bag a brace for Darren Ferguson’s side.

Blackpool V Wigan Athletic

Blackpool are in Monday night football action at the end of October as they welcome Wigan Athletic to Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders claimed a dramatic stoppage time winner in this fixture last season.

According to the EA FC simulation, Rob Apter will score the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win, finishing on the rebound from his own initial shot.

The game gave the 21-year-old man of the match with a 10 rating, while Ballard and Tyrer were behind him on 9.3 and 8.4 respectively.

After not creating much of a threat in the previous games, Bruce’s side had 2.0 expected goals.