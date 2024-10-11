'Deserved-recognition:' Steve Bruce sends out message following award win for first month with Blackpool
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 63-year-old took the top job at Bloomfield Road at the beginning of September, and won his first four games in charge, before a draw with Lincoln City and a defeat away to Mansfield Town ahead of the international break.
Bruce’s early impact on the Fylde Coast has seen named as League One manager of the month, seeing off competition from Wycombe Wanderers’ Matt Bloomfield, Birmingham City’s Chris Davies, and Mansfield Town’s Nigel Clough.
“This award is deserved-recognition of how well the team has done since our arrival here last month,” said the Blackpool boss.
“It has been a hectic opening few weeks since I joined the club, with matches every three or four days in the opening few weeks. The players have done incredibly well to pick up our ideas and apply them to the matches so quickly, and we’ve got to be pleased with the start we have made.
“We need to do more of the same over the coming months if we want to be successful, and I’m confident we have a strong enough group who can continue to push on this season.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.