'We know that:' Blackpool key man makes squad admission as he discusses Steve Bruce changes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Seasiders mainly played a 3-5-2 under former head coach Neil Critchley, but have gone to a 4-4-2 since the appointment of Steve Bruce at the beginning of September.
This has proven to be a successful call in the 63-year-old’s first month in charge, with the club only losing once in their last six league outings.
Evans admits the alteration does present certain problems, but pinpoints the positive individual displays of some players since the change was implemented.
“We’re light in a couple of areas, we know that,” he said.
“We were designed for a different formation at the start of the season, but now we’ve gone 4-4-2.
“The change hasn’t been too tough, we’re all professional footballers and we’re used to different formations.
“The manager has made our roles quite simple, we know exactly what we’re doing when we go on the pitch.
“Touchwood people can stay fit and keep playing to the top of their ability, because a lot of them are doing well, none less than Rob (Apter) and CJ (Hamilton) - the two wingers. We need them to stay fit and stay on it. Going from wing-back to wingers has really suited them.
“The shackles might’ve come off going forward, but they’re not off defensively, and we’re getting better.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.