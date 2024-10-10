Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lee Evans states Blackpool’s change in formation has been a simple transition - with the benefits clear with the performances of some players.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders mainly played a 3-5-2 under former head coach Neil Critchley, but have gone to a 4-4-2 since the appointment of Steve Bruce at the beginning of September.

This has proven to be a successful call in the 63-year-old’s first month in charge, with the club only losing once in their last six league outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans admits the alteration does present certain problems, but pinpoints the positive individual displays of some players since the change was implemented.

“We’re light in a couple of areas, we know that,” he said.

“We were designed for a different formation at the start of the season, but now we’ve gone 4-4-2.

“The change hasn’t been too tough, we’re all professional footballers and we’re used to different formations.

“The manager has made our roles quite simple, we know exactly what we’re doing when we go on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Touchwood people can stay fit and keep playing to the top of their ability, because a lot of them are doing well, none less than Rob (Apter) and CJ (Hamilton) - the two wingers. We need them to stay fit and stay on it. Going from wing-back to wingers has really suited them.

“The shackles might’ve come off going forward, but they’re not off defensively, and we’re getting better.”