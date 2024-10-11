Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman states Blackpool were the standout team in League One under Steve Bruce last month.

Following the appointment of the 63-year-old at the beginning of September, the Seasiders picked up maximum points in the new head coach’s first four games.

Blackpool were winless in the league at the time of Bruce’s arrival, and had started the campaign with back-to-back defeats against newly-promoted opposition.

A change in system under the former Hull City boss has prompted a change in fortunes for those in Tangerine, with the only real blip so far being a 2-0 loss to Mansfield Town before the international break.

Meanwhile, the highlights include a later winner against Exeter City at Bloomfield Road, as well as away wins over Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town.

The Seasiders’ bright start under Bruce has seen the experienced coach named as League One manager of the month.

Reflecting on the decision, ex-West Brom and Wolves striker Goodman said: “Blackpool were the standout team in League One and what a job Steve Bruce has done at turning their form around.

“It was a perfect month that saw them collect maximum points, including a win at Huddersfield, welcome back Brucie.”

Elsewhere, Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies has noted the impact Bruce’s arrival at Bloomfield Road has had on the betting market when it comes to the Seasiders.

“It’s great to see the former Manchester Utd captain back in management and he’s made an immediate impact with his new Blackpool side, guiding them to four league wins from four in September,” he noted.

“This marks the first time in the club’s history that a Blackpool manager has won their opening four league games.

“When Bruce was appointed the Tangerines were clearly struggling in 22nd place in League One without a win and considered a 9/1 chance for promotion. A month later after their perfect September their odds have shortened to 4/1 and they now sit 10th in the table.”