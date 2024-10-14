When and where the FA Cup first round draw is taking place - with Blackpool, Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers among those set to enter

By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Oct 2024, 09:30 BST
Blackpool and other clubs in the EFL are set to enter the FA Cup in a few weeks time.

Teams from both League One and League Two will be involved in the first round, which takes place between November 1-4.

Following the conclusion of the final qualifying rounds, clubs are close to finding out who they will face.

The draw takes place this evening at Bradford City’s Valley Parade, and will be broadcast live on BBC Two from 7pm.

Blackpool will be ball number six, and are among a number of ex-winners who will be competing in the first round, with the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic also entering.

The Seasiders came up against Bromley at Hayes Lane at this stage last season, as they produced a 2-0 victory over the then-National League side in front of the BBC cameras.

Here’s the full list of ball numbers for tonight’s draw:

1. Accrington Stanley

2. AFC Wimbledon

3. Barnsley

4. Barrow

5. Birmingham City

6. Blackpool

7. Bolton Wanderers

8. Bradford City

9. Bristol Rovers

10. Bromley

11. Burton Albion

12. Cambridge United

13. Carlisle United

14. Charlton Athletic

15. Cheltenham Town

16. Chesterfield

17. Colchester United

18. Crawley Town

19. Crewe Alexandra

20. Doncaster Rovers

21. Exeter City

22. Fleetwood Town

23. Gillingham

24. Grimsby Town

25. Harrogate Town

26. Huddersfield Town

27. Leyton Orient

28. Lincoln City

29. Mansfield Town

30. Milton Keynes Dons

31. Morecambe

32. Newport County

33. Northampton Town

34. Notts County

35. Peterborough United

36. Port Vale

37. Reading

38. Rotherham United

39. Salford City

40. Shrewsbury Town

41. Stevenage

42. Stockport County

43. Swindon Town

44. Tranmere Rovers

45. Walsall

46. Wigan Athletic

47. Wrexham

48. Wycombe Wanderers

49. Rushall Olympic or Peterborough Sports

50. Tamworth

51. Oldham Athletic

52. Hartlepool United or Brackley Town

53. Kettering Town

54. Altrincham or Solihull Moors

55. Rochdale

56. Scarborough Athletic

57. York City

58. Harborough Town

59. Curzon Ashton

60. Gainsborough Trinity or Boston United

61. Hednesford Town or Gateshead

62. Alfreton Town

63. Guiseley

64. Taunton Town or Maidenhead United

65. Horsham

66. Aldershot Town

67. Southend United

68. Sutton United

69. Boreham Wood

70. Weston Super Mare

71. Wealdstone

72. Dagenham & Redbridge

73. Barnet

74. Chesham United

75. Tonbridge Angels

76. Woking

77. Forest Green Rovers

78. Maidstone United

79. Worthing

80. Braintree Town

