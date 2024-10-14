When and where the FA Cup first round draw is taking place - with Blackpool, Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers among those set to enter
Teams from both League One and League Two will be involved in the first round, which takes place between November 1-4.
Following the conclusion of the final qualifying rounds, clubs are close to finding out who they will face.
The draw takes place this evening at Bradford City’s Valley Parade, and will be broadcast live on BBC Two from 7pm.
Blackpool will be ball number six, and are among a number of ex-winners who will be competing in the first round, with the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic also entering.
The Seasiders came up against Bromley at Hayes Lane at this stage last season, as they produced a 2-0 victory over the then-National League side in front of the BBC cameras.
Here’s the full list of ball numbers for tonight’s draw:
1. Accrington Stanley
2. AFC Wimbledon
3. Barnsley
4. Barrow
5. Birmingham City
6. Blackpool
7. Bolton Wanderers
8. Bradford City
9. Bristol Rovers
10. Bromley
11. Burton Albion
12. Cambridge United
13. Carlisle United
14. Charlton Athletic
15. Cheltenham Town
16. Chesterfield
17. Colchester United
18. Crawley Town
19. Crewe Alexandra
20. Doncaster Rovers
21. Exeter City
22. Fleetwood Town
23. Gillingham
24. Grimsby Town
25. Harrogate Town
26. Huddersfield Town
27. Leyton Orient
28. Lincoln City
29. Mansfield Town
30. Milton Keynes Dons
31. Morecambe
32. Newport County
33. Northampton Town
34. Notts County
35. Peterborough United
36. Port Vale
37. Reading
38. Rotherham United
39. Salford City
40. Shrewsbury Town
41. Stevenage
42. Stockport County
43. Swindon Town
44. Tranmere Rovers
45. Walsall
46. Wigan Athletic
47. Wrexham
48. Wycombe Wanderers
49. Rushall Olympic or Peterborough Sports
50. Tamworth
51. Oldham Athletic
52. Hartlepool United or Brackley Town
53. Kettering Town
54. Altrincham or Solihull Moors
55. Rochdale
56. Scarborough Athletic
57. York City
58. Harborough Town
59. Curzon Ashton
60. Gainsborough Trinity or Boston United
61. Hednesford Town or Gateshead
62. Alfreton Town
63. Guiseley
64. Taunton Town or Maidenhead United
65. Horsham
66. Aldershot Town
67. Southend United
68. Sutton United
69. Boreham Wood
70. Weston Super Mare
71. Wealdstone
72. Dagenham & Redbridge
73. Barnet
74. Chesham United
75. Tonbridge Angels
76. Woking
77. Forest Green Rovers
78. Maidstone United
79. Worthing
80. Braintree Town
