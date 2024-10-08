Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool will enjoy a break from League One action this weekend - but are still keen to provide some of their players with game time.

The Seasiders were due to take on Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday, but the fixture has been postponed due to international call-ups, with Rob Apter (Scotland U21s), Zac Ashworth (Wales U21s) and Dom Ballard (U20) all selected to represent their nations.

Steve Bruce and his coaching staff will welcome the opportunity to give some individuals a rest after a hectic schedule in the last month.

Meanwhile, there will be a chance for some of the less frequently used players to get some minutes under their belt, with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Preston North End arranged for Wednesday lunch time.

We’ve taken a look at some of the player that will benefit most from the game with the Lilywhites:

Elliot Embleton

It hasn’t really worked for Elliot Embleton since his return to the Fylde Coast during the summer.

Since his loan spell with Blackpool back in 2021, the midfielder has been hit by injury, and only managed two appearances for both Derby County and Sunderland last season.

That lack of match sharpness has been apparent at the start of his permanent stint with the Seasiders - and he is yet to start a league game.

The North End fixture could do him some good, as it’s an opportunity to pick up 90 minutes that he may not get again until the EFL Trophy games against Liverpool U21s and Harrogate in November.

Sonny Carey

While the friendly against Preston will mainly be about building fitness, for Sonny Carey it could be about trying to build some form, and discover where he fits in under Bruce.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a positive end to the last campaign, and had some bright moments in pre-season, but since then he hasn’t really been at it.

In the opening two league games before Neil Critchley’s sacking, Carey had a starting spot, in what were two underwhelming performances from the Seasiders as a whole.

Under interim head coach Richard Keogh and Bruce, he’s had to settle for minutes off the bench.

The problem could be that the 4-4-2 formation introduced by the new boss doesn’t really suit Carey, as he’s not really a natural number eight who can play box-to-box.

With this in mind, taking on North End could present him with a chance just to settle and adapt a little bit more.

Sonny Carey

Ryan Finnigan

Ryan Finnigan is another player who was handed opportunities by Critchley at the start of the season, and he actually enjoyed some bright moments.

The midfielder suffered an injury in a EFL Cup game away to Blackburn Rovers under Keogh, and spent a few weeks on the sidelines because of that.

Despite returning to action off the bench against Sheffield Wednesday last month, the Southampton youth product hasn’t had any further opportunities under the new boss.

This week’s behind-closed-doors friendly will be important for his match fitness, as well as being a chance to impress.

Matthew Pennington

Apart from scoring a brace in a EFL Cup tie away to Burton, it’s been a season to forget for Matthew Pennington so far.

The defender really struggled for form throughout August, and has only managed to pick up 35 minutes off the bench in the league under Bruce since his appointment.

With Elkan Baggott set to return from injury in the next few weeks, competition will heat up even further in the Blackpool defence, so Pennington will have to make the most of Wednesday’s friendly.

Matthew Pennington

Dominic Thompson

Dominic Thompson looked set to leave Bloomfield Road during the summer, but ultimately ended up remaining with the club.

Game time has been limited for the fullback, with his only starts coming in cup competitions.

Following surgery at the end of last season, the Preston match will allow Thompson to rebuild some more match fitness.

Dominic Thompson

Josh Onomah

Josh Onomah is the player who will benefit most from Wednesday’s game with North End.

The midfielder has recently signed a short-term deal with the Seasiders until the beginning of January, following a successful trial period with the club throughout the last few months.

It’s been well over a year since the 27-year-old last played a competitive game, with his last club being the Lilywhites - whom he left last summer.

Getting Onomah up to speed quickly will be key, and this match could play a big role in doing that.