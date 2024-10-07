Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce believes a set break should be in place across the EFL for the international period.

Only two League One fixtures will go ahead next weekend, with Blackpool’s trip to face Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium among the 10 games that will now take place at a later date.

Clubs in the third and fourth tiers of English football need a minimum of three international call-ups to be eligible for the break, while clubs in the Championship get it automatically.

The Seasiders’ Rob Apter (Scotland U21s), Zac Ashworth (Wales U21s) and Dom Ballard (England U20s) all being selected this time around, leading to the delay in the meeting with the Pirates.

The upcoming free fortnight will be the first extended period on the training ground Blackpool boss Steve Bruce has had his squad on the back of a busy period since his appointment at Bloomfield Road last month.

“Don’t get me started on the schedule again, because you know what I think of it, it’s bonkers,” he said.

“We’ve got three internationals away, so the lads can take a break, dust themselves down, and make sure they’re ready to go again.

“It also gives me time to do a bit more tactical stuff, because with the games coming thick and fast it’s been very difficult.

“It’ll be interesting to see how many games are on next weekend. I think there should be a break because the schedule at this level and the one below is far too much.”