Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool striker Dom Ballard has been selected for England U20 duty next week - but is not ready to make his return from injury in this Saturday’s game away to Mansfield Town.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Southampton loanee has missed the Seasiders’ last two outings after picking up a shoulder problem in last month’s fixture against Huddersfield Town.

In the last week, the 19-year-old has returned to training, as he continues to make important steps in his recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Ballard set to make a return to action in the next fortnight, he has been selected by England U20s for their games against Italy and Czech Republic, meaning Blackpool’s trip to Bristol Rovers has been postponed following call-ups for Rob Apter and Zac Ashworth as well.

Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce admits this weekend’s trip to Field Mill comes too soon for the youngster, and believes it could be a similar story for one of the upcoming international outings.

“I don’t think he’ll be okay for this weekend, but we were hoping he would’ve been available for Bristol Rovers next weekend,” he said.

“It all depended on him training all next week, but the signs have been positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been in conversation with England and we think it’d be too early to play in their first game, but there’s another one the following Tuesday.

“We expected him to be ready against Bristol, but we’ll see how he is, it’s a big week of training.

“He’s only been running, we’ve been avoiding contact, but he will come into that. He’s confident that he’s okay - he’s desperate to play which is quite refreshing.”