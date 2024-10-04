Fitness status of Southampton loanee following international call-up as Blackpool prepare to face Mansfield Town
The Southampton loanee has missed the Seasiders’ last two outings after picking up a shoulder problem in last month’s fixture against Huddersfield Town.
In the last week, the 19-year-old has returned to training, as he continues to make important steps in his recovery.
With Ballard set to make a return to action in the next fortnight, he has been selected by England U20s for their games against Italy and Czech Republic, meaning Blackpool’s trip to Bristol Rovers has been postponed following call-ups for Rob Apter and Zac Ashworth as well.
Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce admits this weekend’s trip to Field Mill comes too soon for the youngster, and believes it could be a similar story for one of the upcoming international outings.
“I don’t think he’ll be okay for this weekend, but we were hoping he would’ve been available for Bristol Rovers next weekend,” he said.
“It all depended on him training all next week, but the signs have been positive.
“We’ve been in conversation with England and we think it’d be too early to play in their first game, but there’s another one the following Tuesday.
“We expected him to be ready against Bristol, but we’ll see how he is, it’s a big week of training.
“He’s only been running, we’ve been avoiding contact, but he will come into that. He’s confident that he’s okay - he’s desperate to play which is quite refreshing.”
