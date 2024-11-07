Blackpool have kept back-to-back clean sheets in their last couple of outings in all competitions - with two different goalkeepers between the sticks.

Richard O’Donnell started the 2-0 victory over Gillingham in the FA Cup at the weekend, as well as the 2-2 league draw with Wigan Athletic beforehand, while Harry Tyrer was restored to the starting XI for Wednesday’s 0-0 draw against Liverpool U21s in the EFL Trophy.

The Everton loanee did enjoy an eight-game run in the team before being dropped at the end of last month following a couple of shaky performances.

Both keepers have had their highs and lows this season, with the position seemingly up for grabs ahead of the Seasiders trip to Leyton Orient this weekend.

“Harry is a fantastic goalkeeper, he’s a fantastic guy - sometimes in football this can happen but you’ve got to prepare mentally and physically,” Blackpool coach Richard Keogh said.

“He came in and did a great job, and we’re lucky that we’ve got two great goalkeepers.

“When you make big saves, it’s good for confidence. I thought he was good tonight - you’ve got to be ready to play at any moment, and it was good for him to play and pick up a clean sheet for himself.

“The manager has touched on it before, we pick what we feel is the best team. Both keepers are playing well. Rich (O’Donnell) has started (the last league game), but that doesn't mean Harry can’t play.

“Like I say, we’re very lucky we’ve got two good goalkeepers, and I’m sure at the weekend the manager will pick what he thinks is the team.”