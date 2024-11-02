Blackpool picked up their first win over a month as they claimed a 2-0 victory over Gillingham to progress to the second round of the FA Cup.

Sonny Carey’s first half strike from the edge of the box gave the Seasiders the lead during the first half of the tie at Priestfield Stadium.

The midfielder then doubled the advantage in the closing minutes of stoppage time, to put the game beyond doubt for Steve Bruce’s side.

Here’s how Blackpool performed:

Richard O’Donnell- 7

Richard O’Donnell was on hand with a couple of saves, and didn’t do too much wrong.

Jordan Gabriel- 7

Jordan Gabriel was back in the starting XI for the Seasiders, and was solid throughout on the right side.

Odel Offiah- 8

Gabriel’s inclusion meant Odel Offiah was named as centre back once again, and used his physical attributes to limit Gillingham’s opportunities.

Olly Casey- 8

Olly Casey was solid as usual with a number of big challenges in the heart of the defence.

Hayden Coulson- 7

After a couple of difficult games recently, Hayden Coulson enjoyed a good afternoon on the left side.

Ryan Finnigan- 7

Ryan Finnigan was handed a rare start by Bruce, and did a solid job in midfield.

Lee Evans- 8

Lee Evans continues to be Blackpool’s most influential player, with his work both on and off the ball being a real asset.

Sonny Carey- 8

Sonny Carey started as part of an attacking midfield pair behind the front two, which allowed him to play to his strengths more than a holding role, resulting in a vast improvement from Monday night’s 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring with a fantastic strike from the edge of the box, before calmly finishing for his second.

Elliot Embleton- 7

A couple of early chances came the way of Elliot Embleton, with one shot going into the side-netting from a tight angle, and the other hit safely at the keeper from the edge of the box.

The midfielder seemed far better suited to play as part of an attacking midfield pair rather than a winger.

Kyle Joseph- 8

Kyle Joseph was once again relentless in his work rate for the team up front.

Dom Ballard- 6

It was a pretty quiet afternoon for Dom Ballard, who hasn’t quite rediscovered his form since returning from injury.

SUB: Jordan Rhodes- 7

Jordan Rhodes got involved as soon as he was introduced off the bench, forcing Glenn Morris into a save only 30 seconds into his stint.

SUB: Jake Beesley- 6

Jake Beesley was pretty quiet after being brought on.

SUB: Matthew Pennington- 7

Matthew Pennington came on and put in a strong defensive shift.

SUB: Josh Onomah- 7

Josh Onomah was on hand to provide an assist for Carey’s second.