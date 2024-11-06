Blackpool picked up a point after drawing 0-0 with Liverpool U21s at Bloomfield Road in the EFL Trophy.

The Seasiders remain second in Group E, after previously beating Crewe Alexandra 4-1 back in September, ahead of their trip to Harrogate next Tuesday.

Liverpool’s youngsters left the Fylde Coast with a bonus point after recording a 8-7 win on penalties following the stalemate in 90 minutes.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

Harry Tyrer- 6

Everton loanee Harry Tyrer was caught out by Oakley Cannonier for a goal disallowed for offside, but did make a good save to deny Tom Hill.

Dominic Thompson- 6

Dominic Thompson was put on the right of the defence for the visit of Liverpool, but couldn’t really do much to threaten the young visitors going forward.

Matthew Pennington- 7

It was a solid enough evening for Matthew Pennington in the centre of the defence.

Elkan Baggott- 7

Elkan Baggott started the game and picked up some vital minutes in his recovery from an ankle injury.

The defender looked solid at the back before being taken off at half time.

Zac Ashworth- 6

It was a pretty straightforward evening for Zac Ashworth, but like a lot of the players who featured, he didn’t do enough to stake a claim for the regular starting XI.

Ryan Finnigan- 6

On the back of starting against Gillingham at the weekend, it was good for Ryan Finnigan to get another large chunk of minutes under his belt.

Theo Upton- 6

Both of the young lads who started fitted in quite well around their senior colleagues, and you couldn’t really pick out their inexperience.

Spencer Knight- 6

Same as above.

Jake Beesley- 6

Jake Beesley had a great chance at the start of the second half, with the striker out muscling Jay Spearing and going around Harvey Davies, before having his shot saved by the recovering keeper.

Soon after his evening was brought to an end by what appeared to be a knee injury.

Ashley Fletcher- 5

It was a pretty disappointing evening for the senior Seasiders strikers, who simply didn’t ask questions of their young opponents.

Jordan Rhodes- 5

Chances were scarce for Jordan Rhodes, with very few clear opportunities arising. Neither striker did enough to show why they should be in the starting XI on Saturday.

SUB: Takudzwa Gwanzura- 6

Takudzwa Gwanzura missed the deciding penalty in the shootout, but looked like a solid replacement for Baggott in the second half.

SUB: Terry Bondo- 6

Terry Bondo had a huge opportunity to score after being introduced off the bench in the second half, but was denied by the Liverpool keeper.

SUB: Gabriel Schluter- 6

Gabriel Schluter was on hand with a very impressive penalty during the shootout.