Blackpool picked up a point in their EFL Trophy group meeting with Liverpool U21s at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce’s side included a number of first-team players, mixed in with some of the club’s academy players.

The two teams couldn’t be separated during the 90 minutes, with it proving to be a struggle for the senior Seasiders players to break down their youthful opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the fixture finishing 0-0, there was a penalty shootout to decide who got a bonus point, with the young Reds winning 8-7.

The visitors had the ball in the back of the net after only 12 minutes, with Oakley Cannonier catching Harry Tyrer out with an attempt from distance, before having his celebrations cut short by the assistant’s flag for offside.

Blackpool also had a few early half chances. Liverpool Harvey Davies was forced to punch away a couple of dangerous crosses, while ex-Seasiders captain Jay Spearing needed to clear a Matthew Pennington header off the line.

Ahead of the half hour mark, a well-worked free kick opened up space for Tyler Morton on the edge of the box, with the midfielder firing an effort just wide of the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moments later, Everton loanee Tyrer was called into action, denying Tom Hill with his boot.

Following the restart, a big chance came the way of Jake Beesley. The striker did well to out muscle Spearing and take the ball around the keeper, but was denied by Davies - who did well to recover to stop the shot.

The 27-year-old’s evening came to an end soon after following a blow on the edge of the box, with Terry Bondo coming on to replace him.

The youngster quickly found himself in a shooting position, but was left frustrated by the alert Davies, who quickly came off his line to make a save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Questions also continued to be asked of Tyrer during the second half, with the 22-year-old denying both Hill and Keyrol Figeuroa.

With the game finishing 0-0, the fixture went to penalties to decide who got a bonus point.

Both teams scored their first three penalties, before Bondo saw his effort saved by Davies. Blackpool still survived with Tyrer stopping Liverpool’s next attempt.

The next miss came at 8-7 to the Reds, with Takudzwa Gwanzura being denied, to see the visitors leave Bloomfield Road with an additional point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Dominic Thompson, Matthew Pennington, Elkan Baggott (45’), Zac Ashworth, Ryan Finnigan (82’), Theo Upton, Spencer Knight, Jake Beesley (60’), Ashley Fletcher, Jordan Rhodes.

Substitutes: Mackenzie Chapman, Terry Bondo (60’), Takudzwa Gwanzura (45’), Ky-Mani Leliendal, Oluchukwu, Jack Richardson, Gabriel Schluter (82’).