Blackpool coach Richard Keogh states there were positives to take from the 0-0 stalemate with Liverpool U21s in the EFL Trophy.

The Seasiders remain second in Group E, after previously beating Crewe Alexandra 4-1 back in September, ahead of their trip to Harrogate next Tuesday.

Liverpool’s youngsters left the Fylde Coast with a bonus point after recording a 8-7 win on penalties following the stalemate in 90 minutes.

A number of senior players were named in Steve Bruce’s starting XI, while some of the club’s academy players were also handed opportunities in the first-team.

Reflecting on how the Seasiders performed, Keogh said: “Whenever you’re on the pitch it’s an opportunity to perform and impress the manager. It was a different type of game, but I thought the guys did really well, we were a threat. On another day we could’ve had a couple of goals.

“For these games, it’s important to get some minutes into these guys, especially the young players getting in the group - I thought they were fantastic today.

“The senior players were excellent in how they conducted themselves.

“It was a game of few chances, and in the second half we sort of looked a bit more threatening, we stepped on them a little bit more and didn’t let them get into their rhythm as cleanly.

“Liverpool have some good players and play very similar to the first-team. We knew they’d be different in their build-up and we’d have to be patient with our press at times, but once we got it right we looked dangerous. They’re a good team with good players, but I think our boys defended well.

“The most important thing is to get some really good minutes into the senior boys. It would’ve been nice to win the game, but there were loads of positives there.”